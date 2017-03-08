Annual run in Black Park raises thousands for The Stroke Association

Nearly 300 people ran, jogged and walked their way through Black Park on Sunday as part of The Stroke Association's annual Resolution Run.

More than £5,000 was raised by participants, who took on either a 5km or 10km course through the park.

The annual event was one of 31 runs held by the Stroke Association across the UK.

ITV weather presenter Laura Tobin took part in the event.

She said: "I was so proud to be part of an incredible group of fundraisers. Everyone was really going the extra mile.

"The Stroke Association is a cause very close to my heart as my grandmother had two strokes before she sadly passed away, and I know all too well how devastating the condition can be."

Stroke Association's community and events fundraising manager Michelle Bowdidge said: "We’re extremely grateful to everyone who took part.

"It was a fantastic turn out and a great day for everyone involved."

For information, visit www.stroke.org.uk or call the charity's helpline on 0303 30 33 100.