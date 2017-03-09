Youth group Spectrum runs LGBT awareness event at The Curve

An LGBT awareness event complete with speeches, a film screening and songs was held at The Curve on Wednesday, March 1.

The event, named 'Out', was organised by Slough Borough Council's LGBT youth group Spectrum.

Information stands on LGBT History Month, which ran through February, were set up at the centre in William Street throughout the day.

About 100 people came up to the stands and asked questions to Spectrum members.

In the evening, members of Spectrum performed songs and gave speeches on LGBT History Month and the importance of tolerance.

A screening was also shown of a film on homophobic bullying titled 'What the Gay is Happening to Our Country?', which Spectrum members made a year-and-a-half ago with youth charity Fixers.

Slough Borough Council youth advisor Carla Conte helped run the event.

She said: "I was really proud of them to be able to speak positively and confidently.

"Hopefully it will get even bigger next time."

She hopes to see collaborations with other Slough youth groups in the near future.