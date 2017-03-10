Father says he will wait in council offices every day until his son gets school place

A frustrated father from Hencroft Street North says his son has been unable to get a secondary school place in Slough since June.

Brhim Achour’s 14-year-old son Simr came from Italy to live with him last summer, moving from Brhim’s ex-partner’s house. Since joining his seven-year-old sister Buchra at the new family home, Slough Borough Council (SBC) has been unable to find Simr a school place.

His father said he has been visiting SBC’s offices every day to try and resolve the issue.

He said: “Every day somebody tells me the people are in a meeting.

“I call the office nearly two or three times a day.”

Mr Achour says in October his son was sent to East Berkshire College in Langley, which provides post-GCSE level courses.

The 43-year-old says Brhim attended English language lessons in a classroom full of adults but has had no education on hardly anything else.

“I ask him each time ‘what did you do in school?’ he says: ‘I do nothing’.”

On Monday, Brhim was told by SBC to speak with Slough and Eton CoE Business and Enterprise College.

When he got there that same day, he was told that the school knew nothing about the meeting and that they had no school places.

The fed-up dad now says he will sit and wait at Slough Borough Council’s offices every day until he gets to speak to someone again.

“I need somebody to talk to me about the future of my son,” the motorway maintenance worker said, describing his situation as ‘ridiculous’.

Italian-born Mr Achour has a British passport and has lived in Slough for 11 years.

“I’m not going to vote anymore. I’m not going to vote for these people,” said the disillusioned father-of-three, who said he feels let down by the council.

Mr Achour worries that his 12-year-old son Kareem Achour will face a similar problem when he comes over from Italy.

“The council should give a place for more children,” he added.

A spokeswoman for East Berkshire College said: “In some circumstances, East Berkshire College is able to accommodate students aged under 16-years-old with the prior agreement of the local authority.

“However, we are unable to provide details on individual cases or students.”

Slough Borough Council was unavailable for comment.