Students take part in series of events for National Careers Week

As part of National Careers Week last week, a series of events for students were run by job skills charity Learning to Work across Slough.

National Careers Week promotes the importance of good careers education in schools and colleges.

Every day last week Learning to Work visited Slough secondary schools with people from the business world to help students think about preparing for the future.

The charity’s operations director Nancy Lalor said campaigns like National Careers Week help to address skills shortages.

“I think the focus is about inspiring young people and inspiring our workforce,” she added.

“I think businesses are realising that unless they engage and get on board with this, it’s not going to change. They need to make an impact.”

On Monday and Tuesday, representatives from Heathrow Airport joined more than 200 students at Ditton Park Academy for the Heathrow Secondary School Challenge.

Students at the school, in Wellington Street, Slough, built robots and programmed them to race along an obstacle course.

The aim of the challenge was to expose youngsters to scientific and technical career paths.

The same challenge was due to come to Upton Court Grammar School on Friday.

On Wednesday, year 10 students at St Bernard’s Catholic Grammar School worked with employees from companies including O2, BT, Morgan Sindall and Copthorne Hotel at an enterprise day.

Students at the school, in Langley Road, Slough, worked in teams to develop a product or service to inspire people to take up a sport.

Students took on various departmental roles as they worked together through the day.

Business volunteers acted as Dragons Den-style judges as teams presented their ideas.

On Thursday, volunteers from Profusion Ltd, French Estates and some independent professionals worked with Ditton Park Academy students on a group mentoring programme Mosaic.

The programme is a Prince’s Trust initiative delivered by Learning to Work in Slough.

On Friday, students at Slough and Eton CoE Business and Enterprise College were set to be put through their paces at an interview day.

They were due to be grilled by teams from Honda, London Chamber of Commerce, French Estates and Adobe and some independent companies.

