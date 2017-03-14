Asian Star radio celebrates its 10th anniversary

A community radio station celebrated a landmark anniversary in style on Sunday.

Asian Star 101.6fm invited guests to the celebration of its 10th anniversary in the Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre in Slough High Street.

The radio station has been on the air since March 12, 2007 and is broadcast live 24 hours a day from its headquarters in the shopping centre.

Managing director of Asian Star FM, Ray Siddique, said the radio is a crucial platform for the Asian community in Slough.

He said: "The radio has been a really important platform for local groups, we've had an amazing ten years. The first five years was an uphill struggle, but the last five years we've really found our feet.

"I've met some interesting people, and some amazing people."

The not-for-profit community station has more than 75,000 listeners, and Ray says the next step is to go digital.

He said: "I've worked in many places, but I'm Slough born and bred, and I always wanted to come back to my home town and run a radio station here.

"There's been an increase in local radio stations, and Ofcom has given out 300-400 licenses to community stations.

"These stations have a crucial role in local areas."

The station also offers training to people who are looking for a career in radio.

Visit www.asianstar1016.co.uk for more information.