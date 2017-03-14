Man assaulted and stabbed in Slough after being 'set upon by a group of males'

A 21-year-old man was assaulted and stabbed during a GBH in Slough on Monday.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after what it described as an ‘altercation involving a group of males’ in Moray Drive at about 2.45pm.

The victim suffered injuries to his back and arm and was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital for treatment, but has since been discharged.

Police have appealed for any witnesses of the altercation to come forward.

The investigating officer, Detective Constable Alex Beever of Maidenhead Force CID, said: “The victim in this incident was set upon by a group of males.

“He initially thought he had only been kicked and punched, but subsequently discovered two knife wounds while being treated by ambulance staff.

“This was a frightening experience and I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the assault to come forward.”

Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

An 18-year-old man, a 17-year-old and three 16-year-olds have been arrested in connection with the incident.