Upton Court pupils win Mock Trial competition in Reading

The bar was raised by students who came out on top at a Mock Trial competition on Saturday.

Pupils from Upton Court Grammar School won the regional heat of the competition held at Reading Crown Court.

In round one the team had to defend the case before swapping roles for the second round.

The case, prepared by the Citizenship Foundation, was of a young person accused of entering a friend's home and taking a PlayStation.

Having defeated 27 other schools in the regional heat, the group of pupils aged 12 to 14 will now go onto the Berkshire regional finals on May 13.

School principal Mercedes Hernández Estrada said: “I always enjoy seeing our students perform.

“They spoke eloquently, demonstrated excellent questioning techniques and understanding of the law."