The Curve nominated for public service building award

The Curve, the £22m library and cultural centre which opened in William Street in Slough in September, has been nominated for a national award.

Slough Borough Council's (SBC) flagship building has been listed in the 'Best Public Service Building' category of the Local Authority Building Control's (LABC) Building Excellence Awards.

LABC is a not-for-profit organisation representing local authority building control teams in England and Wales.

As well as being Slough's new central library, The Curve has community learning rooms, a 280-seat performance hall, a cafe and garden area.

The centre regularly hosts art exhibitions and provides a registrar service complete with a wedding room.

The Curve is one of a series of projects delivered by Slough Urban Renewal (SUR), a partnership between SBC and Morgan Sindall.

SBC's commissioner for housing and urban renewal Councillor Zaffar Ajaib (Lab, Central) said: “It's fantastic news that we've been recognised for building such a fantastic community facility as The Curve.

"This truly innovative building is a major resource for local people and is a prime example of our determination to put residents first in everything we do."

Also shortlisted is Morgan Sindall's Dharmesh Modi in the ‘non-residential site agent of the year’ category for his role in The Curve project and Slough's Bidvest Food Service in the ‘best commercial project’ category.

SUR general manager Andy Howell added: “The Curve is architecturally striking from the outside and provides great facilities so we are delighted to be having a positive impact on the town’s regeneration.

“It’s great the building has been shortlisted and we are particularly pleased Dharmesh’s efforts are being recognised.”

The council’s shortlisted projects, submitted by the building control team, will be judged at the LABC regional building excellence awards on May 5.

Regional winners will then be shortlisted for the LABC national awards in London in November.