Slough Foodbank launches appeal to help struggling mums

A Mother's Day appeal to help mums in crisis is being made by Slough Foodbank.

The foodbank, is calling on people to donate toiletries and treats to help mothers who are struggling to provide for their families.

The charity's manager, Sue Sibany-King said: "Every day at the foodbank we meet mums from across Slough who share heart-breaking stories about the difficulties they face to put food on their children’s plates.

"No mum should feel like they have let their children down because something outside their control, like illness or an unexpected bill, has thrown the family into crisis.

"That’s why we give not only emergency food but also compassionate support and hope when people are referred to us."

The foodbank is asking for toiletries because, like food, people facing financial crisis can often struggle to afford them.

Donations can be dropped off in collection boxes at the Wellington Street Tesco Extra, the Sainsburys stores in Uxbridge Road, Farnham Road and Lake End Road, Taplow and Co-op Funeral Care in Parlaunt Road, Langley.

Visit www.mydonate.bt.com/charities/sloughfoodbank to donate money to the foodbank, which belongs to the Trussell Trust network.