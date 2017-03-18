STEM careers showcased to students at Ditton Park Manor

More than 150 year nine students thought about their futures at Ditton Park Manor at an event promoting careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Students took part in a full day of workshops and networking designed to get them interested in STEM careers.

Workshops included sessions on coding, artificial intelligence, engineering and designing toothpaste.

The event was hosted at Ditton Park Manor and run by CA Technologies in collaboration with Deutsche Bank, GSK and Mars.

Students got the chance to ask employees from each business how they got to where they are today.

Sarah Atkinson, from CA Technologies, said: “We are hugely excited by the role technology has to play in the world around us.

“In an application economy driven by software, we need to increase the number and diversity of those studying and working in STEM fields.

“CA is committed to encourage young people to consider STEM subjects and events like this are a fantastic way to inspire the workforce of the future.”

The event took place on Tuesday, February 21.