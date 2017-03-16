Slough Town goalkeeper who fractured neck praises quick reactions of club physios

Rebels goalkeeper Mark Scott has praised the quick reactions of Slough Town FC's physios after shattering a vertebrae in the base of his neck.

It was during a Southern League match against Basingstoke Town on Saturday, March 4, that the 26-year-old sustained his injury during a collision with an opponent.

Mark said: "I remember going to scoop up the ball and the player's momentum just carried him through.

"I felt a sharp pain in my arm and neck but didn't think it was any worse than any other knocks.

"It was only when I told Kev [McGoldrick, a club physio] that he put me on the floor and held my neck."

Mark spent two days at Wexham Park Hospital before being moved to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where there is a specialist spinal unit, for surgery.

During the operation doctors took a piece of his hip bone to fuse a metal plate to his neck.

It will be six to 12 weeks before Mark is able to work or drive again and six to nine months before he can think about returning to training with the Rebels.

The trainee accountant added: "If it wasn't for the reactions of Kev and Kelly [Rutledge] we might be having a completely different conversation."

Mark, who is now back at home in Camberley, said he was very grateful for all the messages of support he has received so far.

"It's really overwhelming, football is such a great community to be a part of and you realise it even more when things like this happen," he said.

The club has since announced that 'Super Kev' will be awarded a testimonial to recognise his services to the club.

Last month he was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Get Berkshire Active 2017 Awards but in a letter addressed to the club on Monday, he revealed he was diagnosed with a serious illness last month and is receiving aggressive treatment to combat the disease.