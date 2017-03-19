Bake sale at Mars headquarters raises funds for Comic Relief

Bakers dusted off their aprons for an annual baking competition in aid of Comic Relief.

A 13-hour bake sale at Mars headquarters in Dundee Road, Slough, kicked off at 6am on Thursday.

It was part of a series of events for the company to raise £1million for the charity.

The winners were picked in the morning by head chocolatier Mike Zietek.

There were more than 30 entrants with five bakers being chosen.

Fabio Alings, Maltesers brand director, said: “Our second 13-hour bake sale for Comic Relief was a great success.

"This bake sale is one of the creative ways that we have been helping to reach our Maltesers £1million target for Comic Relief 2017 through our #bakeamillion campaign.”