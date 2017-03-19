Healthy eating habits taught to Penn Wood Primary pupils

An app designed to help people make healthier food and drink choices was showcased to Penn Wood Primary School’s year five pupils on Thursday.

The Be Food Smart app was launched as part of Public Health England's Change4Life campaign earlier this year.

Pupils at the Penn Road school in Slough took part in a lesson that helped them learn how much saturated fat, sugar and salt is in their favourite food using the app.

The app allows children and parents to scan the barcodes of food and drink products to reveal their nutritional content and compare them with other brands.

It also includes a 'Food Detectives' game which tasks users with uncovering how healthy their food is.

The school's healthy schools lead Nick Stevenson said: "We're passionate about teaching children healthy habits from a young age.

"Learning how to make healthier choices now sets them up for a better future.

"In the classroom, we've already made Be Food Smart part of our lessons and we hope this event arms our pupils with even more knowledge."