Sainsbury's staff kick off fundraising week ahead of Red Nose Day

Staff at the Uxbridge Road Sainsbury's dressed in comical costumes kicked off the store’s annual Comic Relief fundraising campaign over the weekend.

This week staff will be raising money in aid of Red Nose Day on Friday.

They have been collecting donations from shoppers, selling charity scratch cards and cupcakes, and washing cars in the supermarket's car park.

Over the weekend a bouncy castle and candy floss stand was set up inside the store in aid of the fundraiser.

"The kids have really been enjoying it," said dry goods manager Mark James.

"The atmosphere is absolutely fantastic, this week will be the week we push it even harder."

"Jan Moore the store manager really drives it."

Today (Monday) staff are due to take part in a sponsored walk from the Uxbridge Road store in Slough to the Taplow branch.

Visit www.comicrelief.com to make a donation.