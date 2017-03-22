Two early morning car fires in Slough being treated as suspicious

Firefighters from Slough put out to two car fires in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

At about 1am three fire crews were called to a car close to a Slough High Street shop which had been set ablaze.

Then at 3.30am two engines were sent to a separate car fire by a house in Perryman Way in Britwell.

Watch manager Matt Biscuit said that damage to both nearby buildings was minimal but both cars were '100 per cent on fire.'

Both fires are being treated as suspicious.