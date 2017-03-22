Performance at The Curve puts child sexual exploitation in the spotlight

A hard-hitting play which put a spotlight over the warning signs of child sexual exploitation was shown at The Curve on Friday.

Birmingham-based educational theatre group Loudmouth performed to members of Slough Borough Council and the Slough Children's Services Trust.

The performance was in aid of National Child Sexual Exploitation Awareness Day which was marked the following day.

Loudmouth's show 'Working for Marcus' tells a harrowing story of Caz, a 14-year-old girl who is led down a path of prostitution, drugs and violence after accepting a seemingly innocent Facebook friend request.

After their performance, Loudmouth's Matt Farmer and Jodi Bree talked through warning signs of grooming and sexual exploitation, and the psychology of victims and perpetrators.

The crowd had the chance to question the character Caz, while she is in the midst of her abusive relationship with Marcus.

Loudmouth has been touring with plays and workshops across the country since 1988.

"We raise awareness of child sexual exploitation so workers can spot the signs and work confidently with potential victims," said actor facilitator manager Matt.

He says youngsters in schools often open up about their issues as a result of the plays.

"A lot of the young people say 'I thought it was only happening to me, it's happening to a lot of other young people’."

The company tries to dispel misconceptions about child sexual exploitation.

Matt said: "In the media there's a bit of an agenda saying it's only Asian men doing the grooming and it's only white girls being groomed. That's not the case at all."

The company also emphasises that boys of all sexualities are prone to grooming too.

After the play Slough Borough Council's Commissioner for Education and Children's Services Cllr Sabia Hussain (Lab, Central) said: "Slough wants to be at the forefront of protecting vulnerable children and young people."

She urged people to use their politicians as a voice if they have any concerns.

Thames Valley Police's commander for Slough, Superintendant Gavin Wong, said at the event that over the past two years a 'multi-agency approach' has helped Slough tackle grooming in a much more effective way.

Call the Slough Children's Services Trust on 01753 875362 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to report child grooming.

Thames Valley Police will be hosting a live web chat about child sexual exploitation today (Wednesday) at 12.30pm with Deputy Superintendent Nick John. Click here to take part.