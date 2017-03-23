Slough council secures Government funding for low emission taxis

Low emission taxis could be on their way to Slough after the council secured Government funding for electric charging points.

A successful bid for £157,000 was made by Slough Borough Council to provide seven charging points across the town specifically for low emission taxis and minicabs.

The council has pledged to match the funding as part of its aim to reduce emissions and improve air quality.

Licensing rules will also be amended to encourage drivers of older, higher polluting vehicles to swap them for electric ones.

Councillor Joginder Bal, commissioner for leisure and the environment, said: “Electric vehicles are the future and we need to do as much as possible to encourage those who drive for a living to swap to ultra-low emission vehicles which will benefit their pocket, the environment and the town.”

It is hoped the seven new rapid-charging points will be installed during 2018 and 2019 at the following locations: