Young Mensa member secures scholarships to Eton College and Harrow School

A 12-year-old Mensa member from Slough has secured scholarships at both Eton College and Harrow School having already gained five other scholarships.

Jasamrit Rahala, of Waterbeach Road, received acceptance letters from Eton in February and Harrow earlier this month having sat entrance exams in January.

Two years ago the Herschel Grammar School student won scholarships for Merchant Taylors' School in Rickmansworth, Pangbourne College, The John Lyon School in Harrow, Reading Blue Coat School and Ascot's Papplewick School.

This gave him the boost he needed to take entrance exams for two of Britain's most famous schools.

"I felt really nervous but at the same time I was really excited," said Jasamrit, who hopes to one day work for Google, the Government or the UN.

He says he is leaning more towards picking Eton College because it has a particular significance to his family.

When his mum Sardeep was pregnant, she and his dad Santokh, a former food and drinks buyer, regularly walked through Windsor.

Whenever they passed Eton Bridge, Santokh would say to healthcare assistant Sardeep that Eton is for 'the really rich kids' and not for people like them.

Jasamrit wants show him that someone from a less privileged background can still make it into Britain's top schools.

The youngster, who narrowly missed out on winning Channel 4's Child Genius show in 2015, was taken aback after staying at Eton College for his exams.

The violinist described Prince Harry and William's former school as 'a whole different world’."

Jasamrit, who hopes to study at The University of Cambridge, is not feeling nervous about rubbing shoulders with the privileged elite.

"They were very welcoming and very nice," he added.

"They are really nice children who don't discriminate in any way."

Jasamrit, who regularly volunteers at the Gurdwara in Sheehy Way, hopes his academic success will inspire other children from a similar background.