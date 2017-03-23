Council leader defends £7k trip to property show in French Riviera

The leader of Slough Borough Council (SBC) has defended the decision to spend tax-payers’ money to go to a property show in the French Riviera.

SBC spent more than £7,000 sending Cllr Sohail Munawar (Lab, Elliman) and economic growth and enterprise manager Simon Hall to the prestigious MIPIM event, as reported in last week’s Express.

The property show in Cannes, featuring 30,000 exhibitions, ran from Tuesday, March 14, to Friday, March 17.

Cllr Munawar and Mr Hall say they came back with more than 150 business cards and met a number of investors from countries including China who had not heard of Slough before.

“They were all looking for the next opportunity,” said Cllr Munawar, who promoted Slough’s trading estate and proximity to Heathrow Airport as its main selling points.

He said their trip was a way of ‘putting Slough on the map’.

Cllr Munawar rejected criticisms that the trip was unnecessary because Slough is already a property hot-spot.

He said: “Buildings are going up, happy days. But are they the right buildings? Are we creating the right kind of buildings?

“It’s important to know how we are going to see our town in 20 years time.”

“There were so many intelligent people in there [MIPIM] and we need to tap into them.”

Slough Borough Council was invited by the London Borough of Hounslow to join the West London Alliance on the show’s London podium.

Cllr Munawar says he has ambitions for Slough to become a London borough and is applying to become an associate of the alliance.

Dismissing claims that the trip was a ‘jolly’, Mr Hall said: “I’ve never worked so hard in my life, it was 8am to 12 at night.

“Every single one of those businesses came on a mission. There was no question why they needed to be there.”

He said that Ealing London Borough Council’s inward investment increased by 30 per cent after attending the trip.

“£7,000 is a lot of money but if you put a population of 150,000 people into it it’s about 40p per person,” he added.

SBC says £1,084 was spent on Cllr Munawar’s flights compared to £545 for Mr Hall’s.

The pair flew out on Monday, March 13, and returned to Slough on Friday, March 17.

Mr Hall’s stay in apartment studio Vagliano 3 cost £1,400 as did Cllr Munawar’s stay in Hotel Pruly, a three star hotel.

Three-day delegate passes cost £1,275 per person and £177 was spent on a Thames Valley Property Forum lunch.