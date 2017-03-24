Citizen Advice Slough announces it will close

A charity that has spent more than a decade helping Slough residents with debt and unemployment problems is closing permanently.

Citizens Advice Slough (CAS) had to shut its office in Church Street in March last year after Slough Borough Council (SBC) withdrew its annual funding, worth about £200,000.

The council instead opted to award a contract to the Slough Prevention Alliance Community Engagement (SPACE) consortium to deliver an advice service.

CAS transferred its remaining money to the Chiltern Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) but, with no offices left in the town, residents were left with the option of either speaking to advisors on the phone or attending drop-in sessions in Burnham and Langley.

The charity has now announced that it will formally close.

Pat Middleton, a CAS trustee, said: “We’re disappointed that we’re no longer able to offer the full range of services and the indications are that there’s still a big demand for a citizens advice service in Slough.

“The decision hasn’t been taken lightly and the concern is that there are people in Slough seeking advice who are now being shunted about all over the place.”

Chiltern CAB says it has helped 625 Slough residents with more than 2,000 problems since the Slough branch closed.

Former CAS chairman Malcolm Rigg said he hopes the council will provide funding to the Chiltern CAB so it can continue offering drop in-sessions at the Burnham Health Centre and Langley Health Centre.

Director of adult social care at Slough Borough Council, Alan Sinclair, said: “The council has a four-year contract with the SPACE consortium who provide a range of local services including information and advice.

“We would advise residents to contact them if they need this type of service.”