Workshop gives pupils insight into the world of work

A series of workshops on the skills needed for the world of work were held for year eight pupils at Baylis Court School in Gloucester Avenue on Friday, March 17.

Pupils learnt about topics including working with people, business structure, money management and dressing to impress.

The workshops were led by people from Barclays, the British Army and community interest company Slough Aspire.

Towards the end of the day students asked questions to a panel of 11 speakers including Express reporter James Hockaday, GSK’s Dan Gaskell and Slough-based entrepreneur Rafiq Chohan.

Students grilled the panel with questions including what they would do if they started their careers again to the best and worst parts of their jobs.

The employability day was run by Slough based job-skills charity Learning to Work.

The charity’s operations manager Yasmin Thorn-Davis said: “Learning to Work’s purpose here is not only to provide the event but to bring out a range of people from different industries.

“The aim was to build up students’ confidence throughout the day before they asked the panel questions.

“They were highly engaged. They were confident to ask quite probing questions in a respectful manner.”