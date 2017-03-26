Concerns raised over future of Sussex Place Surgery

Concerns over the future of Sussex Place Surgery have been raised by patients who attended a consultation meeting last week.

Suffian Khawaja, a patient of 21 years who went to the meeting on Wednesday, March 15, said the lease for the site, run by Upton Medical Partnership, expired in December.

He said that, at the meeting, the partnership said it is in negotiations with the leaseholders but has refused to sign a new 20-year lease due to costs.

Mr Khawaja said the Slough surgery’s management has tried for about three years to secure new premises in central Slough but has not succeeded.

He said the surgery, which has 14,000 patients, will try and move patients to its other medical centre in Cippenham three miles away if the Sussex Place site closes.

The Express was told it was not welcome to attend the patient consultation meeting.

“I wasn’t very happy with what they said,” Mr Khawaja said.

“I went with my mother and we both said ‘how come this is the first we’d heard of it?’

“I’m very annoyed and I’m very concerned.”

Another patient said she only knew about the meeting because she went in to pick up a prescription that week and saw a notice.

Mr Khawaja thinks it is inevitable that the surgery will eventually have to relocate.

“They were trying to present this as a consultation but it really wasn’t,” he said.

“It’s quite clear this place will close.”

Clinical chairman for Slough Clinical Commissioning Group Dr Jim O’Donnell said: “The health and care needs of our patient population are paramount in any decisions concerning future services.

“Decisions have yet to be made with regard to the future of the Sussex Place Surgery.

“We will be discussing the accommodation requirements with the practice and local patients over the coming weeks and aim to provide every possible support.

“We are confident we can arrive at a solution that will be acceptable.”