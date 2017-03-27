Old Paludians get together for 102nd school reunion

A trip down memory lane was on offer for members of the Old Paludians during a reunion in Slough.

The association formed in 1915 as a way to keep pupils from the old William Street-based Slough Secondary School in touch as they went off to fight in the First World War.

In 1936 the school split, with Slough Grammar School being founded the same year and Slough High School being built in 1939.

But the schools later merged with its latest incarnation, now Upton Court Grammar School, in Lascelles Road.

Pupils past and present gathered on Saturday to celebrate the association’s 102nd reunion.

Mercedes Hernandez Estrada, principal of Upton Court Grammar School, gave an update to more than 100 members about the school’s latest news.

People then had the chance to comb through the online archives which feature more than 700 photos from down the years.

Colin Cairns, 62, who studied at Slough Grammar School in the 1960s, helps maintain the archive with his brother Ian.

He said: “Our hope is that these archives will be maintained going forward and pupils at the school now will be able to add to them.”