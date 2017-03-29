Slough's Porter Building unveiled...in Lego

A Lego replica of Brunel Way's upcoming Porter Building which was unveiled on Thursday has been described as 'absolutely brilliant'.

The model, which took 75 hours to construct using thousands of bricks, was put together by Lego specialist Michael LeCount, who featured last year on a Channel 4 Lego documentary.

LeCount created the model, which covers one square metre, using architectural drawings to include all five floors, the double height reception and communal roof terrace.

The artist added 47 Lego figures to bring the replica of the 120,000 square ft office block to life.

The model, which takes four people to lift, will be on display in the marketing suite of the building, which is expected to be completed in this year's third quarter.

The Porter Building, which sits opposite Slough Train Station is a joint venture between Landid and Brockron Capital.

Landid's director Chris Hiatt said: "The Lego model is absolutely brilliant.

"The time and effort that went into putting it together reflects the attention to detail that has gone into the design and construction of The Porter Building.

“When it opens later this year, The Porter Building will offer a fresh and dynamic work environment that meets the growing demand for high quality, well connected office buildings for the next generation of occupiers in the Thames Valley.

"It will be a workspace that is focused on employee well-being and will be unlike anything else Slough has to offer."

When completed, the building will feature a 4,300 square ft restaurant and cafe which will spill out onto the pavement in front of the station.

Watch a video of the Lego replica being put together below.