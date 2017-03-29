Wed, 29
Thu, 30
Fri, 31
SECTION INDEX

Firefighters called to waste ground fire in Slough

David Lee

Reporter:

David Lee

0

A fire on waste ground in Slough had to be put out by firefighters today (Tuesday).

Crews from Slough Fire Station were called to the junction of Cumberland Avenue and Canterbury Avenue at about 3.30pm.

Upon arrival, they were confronted with a number of trees that had caught fire and two hose reels had to be used to douse the flames.

It is not yet known how the fire started.  

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved