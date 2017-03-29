Special People on Ice teams take on hockey tournament in Canada

Despite having minimal training time, Slough's skating group for people with additional needs, Special People on Ice (SPICE), played 'fantastically' at this year's Special Hockey International Tournament in Canada.

The group's hockey team SPICE Jets were up against 55 teams from Canada and the USA and one other UK team, who played in the Canadian city of Peterborough.

The annual event ran from Wednesday March 15 to Saturday March 18.

The club's junior team won one game, drew three and lost one while to the senior team which won four games and drew one.

SPICE founder Jo Hodgson said: "They all played absolutely fantastically, especially as they had only had three 45 minute training sessions before we left."

SPICE Jets spent about four months with no ice rink in Slough since the town's ice arena closed for refurbishment in October 2016.

Silver Blades Ice Rinks' temporary arena in Montem Lane, which is large enough for ice hockey, official opened on March 1.

"The spirit of this tournament is not about competition. It is about participation and fair play," said Jo.

"Having said that, SPICE Jets did particularly well."

SPICE traveled with a group of 46 players, relatives, coaches and carers.

Two sisters of one of the players, who called themselves The SPICE Girls, posed for photos with other teams.

SPICE Jets also made it onto the morning news show of Canadian TV channel CHEX.