New kitchen for residents in need opens in Slough

A brand new kitchen for a Slough social enterprise which helps residents in need was officially opened on Friday.

The re-designed kitchen in Church Street's Slough Advice Centre was provided for free by construction firm Kier Group.

It will be used by volunteers The Real Experience to make tea and coffee for members of the public seeking information from the Slough Advice Centre.

The Real Experience provides work experience, skills and confidence to the unemployed and people with health problems and disabilities.

Slough Advice Centre aims to help residents access useful services and offers advice on topics including housing and debt help.

It is run by Slough Prevention Alliance Community Engagement (SPACE) a consortium of 40 organisations led by Slough Council for Voluntary Service and commissioned by Slough Borough Council (SBC).

Its newly designed kitchen was opened by SBC leader Sohail Munawar (Lab, Elliman) and Kier Operations Director Geoff Saunders.

Cllr Munawar said: "It’s fantastic having Kier supporting the work of Slough Charities especially the Real Experience, which uses unemployed volunteers and serves tea and coffee to vulnerable people."