Mini fundraisers take on mile walk for Comic Relief

Young walkers were encouraged by a cartoon sheep on Friday.

With their noses painted red, children from Blue Willow Day Nursery took part in a mile long walk around Salt Hill Park to raise money for Comic Relief.

The nursery, run by Pav Holman and Yvonne Martin, has been open for about a year and it was the first time the children have been on a walk round the park.

Their hard work was rewarded with a picnic at the end of the mile.

Along the route were pictures of cartoon character Timmy the Sheep with instructions to hop, skip and jump.

Pav said: “Timmy helped them get across the finish line.

“They did really well, our youngest on the walk was 18 months old and he managed the whole mile.”

The nursery is based in Salt Hill Park, off Bath Road, and expects to have raised £100 through sponsorship.

