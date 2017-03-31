Slough Ahmadiyya Muslims show solidarity at Westminster vigil

Peace and tolerance was the message of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough, which attended a vigil at Westminster Bridge on Wednesday following last week’s terror attack.

Members of the Slough group joined the crowd of hundreds of people, which included figures from a variety of faiths.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough’s president Atiq Bhatti told the Express his group visited to ‘show solidarity’ and to ‘stand away from this lunatic (the attacker) and what he did in the name of Islam’.

“The atmosphere was exciting but also it was a very humbling experience,” he said.

Members of the Slough group wore T-shirts bearing the message ‘I am a Muslim’ and were inviting passers-by to ask them questions about their faith.

“Members of the public were thanking us for being there, they were saying well done for standing in solidarity, well done for promoting the true message of Islam,” he added.

Atiq said his group wanted to dispel the idea that Islam is a violent religion because of the actions of a few radicals.

Visit www.peace-symposium.co.uk for more information on the group.