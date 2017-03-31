Slough Borough Council reveals massive redevelopment scheme planned for Thames Valley University site

A massive redevelopment scheme including 1,400 new homes is set to be built on the former Thames Valley University site which Slough Borough Council (SBC) now owns.

Yesterday (Thursday) the council announced it had bought the campus on the corner of Bath Road and Stoke Road and said it plans to develop 1,400 homes on the site.

The regeneration plans, which the council says will attract £550m worth of investment, will also include 45,000 square feet of retail and leisure space and 250,000 square feet of office space.

The council is unable to say how much it paid the University of West London for the site as it is commercially sensitive information.

The university shut the Slough campus in 2010.

SBC leader Cllr Sohail Munawar (Lab, Elliman) told the Express: “By acquiring this site and proving our commitment to investment, regeneration and the town centre we have the opportunity of realising more than half a billion pounds of investment in the town, much needed housing and more.

“Investment breeds investment and Slough is at the forefront of building for the future, locally, regionally and nationally.

“By innovative and shrewd financial investment we are not only providing regeneration but cash for the future, protecting frontline services for all our residents.”

SBC said the investment in the old university site will trigger the largest single local authority regeneration project seen outside of London.

Negotiations with a development partner are expected to be completed in July.

Cllr Munawar added: “For years this site has been used in an ad-hoc way, partially derelict and under-utilised, making the whole centre of the borough look run down and uninspiring.

“With the developments by the bus station, the amazing Curve opening last year, the old library being demolished for new hotels and now this incredible regeneration plan coming to fruition, The Heart of Slough changes, envisioned more than 15 years ago will be complete.”

He continued: “Slough is changing, and the pace now is faster than ever. We are securing Slough’s economic and housing future and I couldn’t be more proud.”