Overflowing bins at High Street flats labelled a 'health issue'

A frustrated 33-year-old is fed up of rubbish piling up by his High Street block of flats, claiming his bins have gone uncollected for as long as three weeks.

Mark Anthony, who lives in a flat above Papa John’s Pizza, says for about two years his communal bin has often overflowed.

He says Slough Borough Council’s (SBC) environmental services provider Amey regularly misses its Thursday collections.

The rattled resident said Amey last collected the 25-flat building’s bins on Tuesday, March 28, after rubbish had been left to mount for three weeks.

“It’s been going on for so long now. It’s been piles and piles of rubbish,” he said.

Mr Anthony, who works for Sainsbury’s, described the problem as a ‘health issue’ because waste often spills out onto the floor.

“It’s not our fault if we can’t put our rubbish in the bin because it’s full up,” he added.

A council spokesman says rubbish lorries have trouble accessing the flats because of parked cars blocking the road.

Lorries have to approach the back of the flats in Hatfield Road, which is partially restricted due to ongoing building work, to access the bins.

A section of the road changed from a private road to a public highway about six months ago

and has not yet had double yellow lines painted on it.

Cars often park there and block the route of the rubbish collectors, who cannot drag the large and heavy communal bins to their lorries.

Due to ongoing building works on one side of the road, rubbish collectors are unable to approach the road from the opposite end.

The council is working with its parking team to put parking restrictions in space.

The spokesman added: “We’re doing the best we can.

“We do apologise, it shouldn’t be three weeks.”