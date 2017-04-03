Volunteers gather to clean up Slough Canal

Friends of Slough Canal cleared dozens of bags of rubbish and even part of a car from the canal on Saturday.

About 20 people joined in the annual voluntary clean-up of Slough's waterway.

Beginning at the Salvation Army Hall in Stoke Road for a brief safety talk, the group then split into three teams and got as far east as Station Road.

Grappling hooks and a boat were used to drag some of the larger items from the canal.

Club secretary Chris Lloyd said: "The weather was very kind to us which made the conditions very good.

"Not only did the clearing up go well but the interaction was really good and we got all the groups together for a good chat afterwards."

Canal and River Trust volunteers will also tidy the eastern end of the Slough Canal from Cowley to Mansion Lane.