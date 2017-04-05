Research finds Slough receives nothing from £300m government grant

Research by Nottingham City Council shows that Slough Borough Council (SBC) has not received any of a £300m Government grant, unlike many neighbouring Conservative councils.

The Government's Transition Funding Grant scheme was introduced last year to provide £300,000 to soften the impact of cuts in local authority funding.

It is also intended to ease the change from a local government system that is paid for by central government to one which is funded locally.

On Wednesday, March 17, Nottingham City Council published an article saying the scheme's funding was 'handed out overwhelmingly to more affluent councils in the south of the country.’

It also accuses the government of giving the largest amounts of money to Conservative controlled local authorities and giving less or sometimes nothing to Labour controlled councils.

Nottingham City Council produced maps highlighting how much each local authority received from the scheme.

It shows the Labour controlled Slough Borough Council as having received no transition grant funding.

Responding to the research, SBC leader Sohail Munawar (Lab, Elliman) said: “Slough BC’s government funding reduces from £18.5m in 2016/17 to only £6.1m in 2018/19.

“The council is already extremely concerned about the government’s proposed funding cuts for Slough’s schools in 2018/19 and the government’s requirement for us to raise council tax in order to pay for much needed adult social care.

“Perhaps we will need to add the Transition Grant to our list of government funding concerns.”

A Department for Communities and Local Government spokesman said: “Our long-term settlement for local government ensures councils facing the highest demand for services continue to receive more funding.

“Slough Borough Council will receive more than £400 million over four years to spend on local services, in a settlement that was agreed by local leaders.

“We’ve also announced an additional £2 billion for social care, meaning councils will have £9.2 billion of dedicated funding to spend over the course of this parliament.”

