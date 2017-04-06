Family and friends pay respects to councillor who died aged 48

Fond farewells were made on Friday at the funeral of borough councillor Darren Morris, who passed away aged 48 in February.

The Conservative Slough borough councillor (pictured left), who represented the Haymill and Lynch Hill ward, died of a heart attack in his Wavell Gardens home.

Councillors and former mayors lined up in ceremonial robes as a hearse approached Slough Crematorium's chapel, before going inside to pay tribute to their colleague and friend.

Darren’s wife Tracey said: "I would just like to thank all of those who passed on their sympathies and all those who turned up to the ceremony for Darren and especially the council for helping everything go as smoothly as possible.”

Councillor Wayne Strutton (Con, Haymill and Lynch Hill) told the Express: "Although it was a sad day, it was good to see so many people pay tribute to Darren.

"It's been very heart warming to hear what the residents have had to say over the last few weeks.

"I just want to ensure all the residents that we will strive to do the work that Darren was doing."

Darren was passionate about housing and homelessness and continued to work on these issues for residents while in hospital, weeks before his death.

Slough Conservative group leader Wal Chahal (Con, Upton) said: "Darren was one of those people, when he took on a case, he put his heart and soul into it.

"I think the amount of well wishes and sympathies to Tracey his wife in past months is a testament to that."

Deputy leader of the Slough Conservative party Councillor Rayman Bains (Con, Upton) said: “Darren was unique.

“Beset by serious health issues but yet, full of vitality. He could have told many a tale of his personal hardships and woes yet, when in his company he instead brought us laughter through his intelligent wit."

Slough Borough Council leader Councillor Sohail Munawar (Lab, Elliman) said: "Though very sad for all of us who knew Councillor Morris, his civic funeral was an occasion which reflected his love of tradition and ceremony.

"To see so many people attend shows the respect there was for Councillor Morris and his work for the town."