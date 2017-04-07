Construction to begin on £49m emergency unit at Wexham Park Hospital

Construction work is due to start today (Friday) on a new £49m emergency unit and assessment centre at Wexham Park Hospital.

The four-storey building will have an emergency department with children’s and minor injuries units, and 36 major injury rooms.

The 5,000sqm modern facility will also have specialist assessment units and staff areas on its top floor.

NHS Frimley Health Foundation Trust, which took over Wexham Park Hospital in October 2014, hopes having multiple units in one building will increase efficiency.

It also says the 36 individual injury rooms are designed to increase patient privacy and decrease the risk of spreading infections.

The project is the biggest single investment at the Slough hospital since it was built more than half a century ago.

This month the Department of Health gave plans the final go-ahead and decided to provide funding based on the Frimley Health’s business case.

The trust's chief executive Sir Andrew Morris said: "We have been planning this since 2014 so I’m really excited to be starting building work on something that will be a huge asset to the health of local people for decades to come."

A traditional ground-breaking ceremony will be held at the site today (Friday, April 7) to mark the start of construction work carried out by contractor Kier.

The building is due to be finished in late 2018.

The space vacated by the current emergency department will then be converted into an improved environment for other services.

Building work is already in swing on another part of the site where £10m is being spent improving maternity and gynaecology services.