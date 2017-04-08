Meet and Mingle treated to masterclass by Bollywood dancer

A Bollywood dancer came to Slough on Tuesday to teach dance moves to Slough-based women's group Meet and Mingle.

International dancer Karan Pangali ran a masterclass at St Mary's Church Hall before members put on a performance demonstrating what they had learned.

Karan said that he was 'left amazed at the synchronisation, confidence and expressions of the students', many of whom are older than 60.

He added: "This is a perfect example of the benefits and inclusivity of dance. It's there for everyone to enjoy".

Karan's visit to the Church Lane site marked the final session of a 10-week Bollywood dance course run by dance school Kspark.

The classes have been in preparation for an upcoming performance to more than 150 people at the Copthorne Hotel in Cippenham Lane on Saturday, April 22.

Meet and Mingle founder Aksa Marshal said: "Most of them have never performed, and this opportunity has made them proud for what they can achieve with Meet & Mingle."

Visit www.meetandmingle.co.uk for more information.