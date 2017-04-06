'Promising progress' being made by Slough Children's Services Trust

‘Promising progress’ is being made by the Slough Children’s Services Trust (SCST) according to an Ofsted report published on Thursday, March 30.

The government watchdog carried out a monitoring visit of SCST’s care leavers service across February 28 and March 1.

The SCST took over Slough’s children’s services in 2015 after Slough Borough Council (SBC) received an ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating in July 2014.

SCST also received an ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating in February 2016.

However Osted marks significant improvement since the summer of 2016.

In its report it said: “The council and the trust are making promising progress from a very low base in improving the experiences of their care leavers.”

Inspectors say they found ‘pockets of strong support to care leavers that is making a demonstrable difference to their lives’.

The report added: “Care leavers consistently told inspectors they believe that the adults who support them aim high for them, and that they feel listened to.”

Ofsted praised SCST for establishing a review panel after its last full inspection to look at previous care leaver support to improve its service.

Inspectors said SCST needs to improve how it logs its own performance to make sure it gives the right level of care to people.

They also highlighted a lack of formal contract agreements with accommodation providers and the need to strengthen ties between care leavers and health and adult services as areas to improve.

SCST CEO Nicola Clemo said: “I am delighted with the findings.

“It’s testament to the hard work we’ve all put in to address the findings in the last full Ofsted inspection in relation to care leavers.

“Not only are we able to offer care leavers a better service, it’s a clear indication of the vastly improved working relationship we now have with the council.”

Interim Chief Executive of Slough Borough Council, Roger Parkin said: “The progress made since last summer is starting to make a huge difference to care leavers’ lives.

“We will continue to work together with the trust to implement the further improvements identified in the report.”