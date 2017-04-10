In pictures: Hundreds take part in Slough Mini Rugby Festival

Scores, sin-bins and sunshine were the order of the day for a youth rugby tournament in Slough.

The Slough Mini Rugby Festival saw about 600 players and their families descend on Tamblyn Fields, in Upton Court Park, the home of Slough RFC.

Yesterday (Sunday), the hottest day of the year so far, 49 teams from under sevens up to under 12s and from as far away as Jersey, took to the pitches to test their mettle.

And, using the RFU’s (Rugby Football Union) TREDS guidance to promote teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship in the game, each side went home with a trophy.

Andrew Leighton-Pope, the club’s minis and juniors chairman, said he was happy to have seen so many players and supporters at the event.

He added: “We compete with Windsor and Maidenhead so we have to fight a bit for the kids.

"But when they get out they enjoy it and what I love is watching our under 10s and other year groups win and score tries.

"And, as we know, children need to do more sport and I'd like it to be rugby."