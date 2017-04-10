Ducklings set up camp at Slough council headquarters for Easter holidays

Freshly hatched from their eggs, 15 ducklings and their mum have chosen Slough Borough Council's Bath Road headquarters as the place to celebrate the Easter holidays.

Staff at St Martins Place arrived at work today (Monday) to discover the ducks had chosen it as their new home over the weekend.

A drainage area provides cover and protection for the feathered little ones.

Once the youngsters are old enough, the council's facilities officers will escort the family across Bath Road to a stream in Montem.

A council spokesperson said the ducklings are 'just so cute' and praised their mum as an 'attentive mother'.

She said a mother duck chooses the safe haven of St Martins Place almost every year.