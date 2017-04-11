Wexham Park Hospital's new emergency department to be 'one of the best' in the south of England

Wexham Park Hospital’s new emergency department and assessment centre will be ‘one of the best’ in the south of England, according to the chief executive of the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place on Friday to mark work starting on the £49 million project.

Trust chief executive Sir Andrew Morris lined up alongside Slough MP Fiona Mactaggart, the hospital’s head of emergency medicine Prem Premachandran, Mayor of Slough Cllr Arvind Dhaliwal and Cliff Thomas, managing director of Kier Construction which will be undertaking the work.

Sir Andrew said: “Emergency care is more than just putting a new emergency department together.

“We went a bit more ambitious and said let’s put all the assessment functions, ambulatory care and short stay ward capacity all in one building.

“This department will probably be one of the best in the south of England and will give a fantastic environment for our staff to work in.”

The four-storey building, which is due to be finished at the end of 2018, will include 36 individual rooms for patients in the emergency department and 60 beds for overnight stays.

The first floor will also feature a room where emergency and short-term care clinicians can work together on diagnosing patients and developing management plans.

Slough MP Fiona Mactaggart said: “If you have to go to A&E you start off scared. You’ve been hurt and you can hear all those other people who have also been hurt and it’s a scary place.

“The vision that you have of this place will take away that extra fear.

“This is about making patients be able to be better as well as giving clinicians a real opportunity to treat them as well as possible.”

The Department for Health gave the final go-ahead for the plans this month and decided to provide funding based on Frimley Health’s business case.