Humanitarian charity Khalsa Aid still searching for office in Slough

Humanitarian charity Khalsa Aid has been struggling to find a new office in Slough to expand its operations for more than five months now.

In November, the Express reported founder Ravinder ‘Ravi’ Singh said he needed to expand his base of operations.

He was eager to get three new volunteers on board to better assist people caught up in the Syria crisis but needed a better office.

Khalsa Aid carries out projects all around the world in countries including Syria, Nepal and Haiti.

Its rented office unit currently accommodates for two full-time workers and two part-time volunteers.

Ravi says he wants to keep his charity in Slough because that is where its roots are.

The charity is willing to either buy or rent a new premises in Slough, Langley or Burnham and has a comfortable budget.

In November Slough Borough Council offered to help find Khalsa Aid a new place but was unable to do so.

Anyone who would like to help can contact Khalsa Aid on info@khalsaaid.org or 01753 567457.