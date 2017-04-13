Three animal owners who kept pets in 'horrendous conditions' prosecuted by council

Three people from Slough who kept their pets in 'horrendous conditions' have been banned from owning animals following prosecutions led by Slough Borough Council (SBC).

All three were sentenced at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

On Monday, Mohamed Fida, 31, of Colonial Road, was banned from keeping animals for three years after pleading guilty to neglecting his American Bull breed dog named Bruiser.

Bruiser, who was constantly kept outside, was found by council officers covered in sores due to lying on hard flooring and surrounded by his excrement.

He paid no attention to officers and could barely get to his feet.

Fida was handed a six-month community order with a three month curfew and was ordered to pay £2,085 costs.

Bruiser has been re-homed and renamed ‘Dougie’.

Oana-Andreea Costin, of Warrington Avenue, was banned from keeping animals for 10 years on Friday, March 31.

The 30-year-old pleaded guilty of not ensuring the welfare of Aisha, an American Bull breed dog.

Aisha was rescued in August 2016 after being found wearing a ‘pinch-type’ collar, which tightens on movement, and without adequate shelter or bedding.

Costin was made to pay a £671 fine and £1,067 in costs.

Sadly, Aisha was deemed too aggressive to be re-homed and was put down.

On Wednesday, March 29, Emma Ditch, of Aylesbury Crescent, was banned from keeping rodents and reptiles for two years.

The 37-year-old was found guilty of not meeting the needs of and not keeping safe from injury a German Shepherd named Champ, two degus and a snake.

Following a complaint about incessant barking, council officers rescued the animals, which were all at risk of injury.

Ditch was made to pay £525 in costs.

All of the animals were re-homed.

SBC neighbourhood enforcement team's Linda Corcoran said: "When we see animals being kept in such horrendous conditions we have no choice but to take them away for their own safety.

“Every pet has the right to live in a safe, suitable environment and in these cases these poor creatures were being kept in situations which were neither safe nor suitable.”

The council's commissioner for regulation and consumer protection Cllr Paul Sohal (Lab, Wexham Lea) said: "These cases came to our attention because people were rightly concerned about the condition these dogs were living in.

"We do not tolerate animal cruelty to any animal whether they are as big as an American Bulldog or as small as a degu and we have shown again we are willing to prosecute people who are willing to put their pets, and in some cases their neighbours, through such misery."

Call SBC's neighbourhood enforcement team on 01753 875254 to report concerns.