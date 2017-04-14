Meet the candidates standing for the Haymill and Lynch Hill by-election

Four candidates have put themselves forward for the by-election for Slough Borough Council's (SBC) Haymill and Lynch Hill ward.

It will be held on May 4 following the death of Councillor Darren Morris in February.

The Express spoke to the four candidates hoping to serve the ward.

Representing the Conservative Party is South Bucks District Council (SBDC) cabinet member Paul Kelly, from Wyndham Crescent, Burnham.

The former Burnham Parish Council chairman said: "I am very much a hands-on councillor and have delivered a lot of projects in our village over the past term.

“I'm hoping to do the same for SBC.

"I have also worked with Slough councillors on the Station Road closure as it affected a lot of South Bucks residents.

"I would also like to tackle the horrendous pollution levels around the local schools and roads."

Cllr Kelly denies any conflict of interest regarding his SBDC membership.

Labour's candidate is Jemma Davis, from Moreton Way in Cippenham.

The 30-year-old, who works for a martial arts school, says parking, housing demand, littering and community cohesion are some of the main areas she would like to work on.

“I’ve lived in Slough all of my life. I actually care about the area, the people and their issues,” the mother-of-two added.

In 2007 Mrs Davis went into temporary accommodation with her daughter, who is now 10, because of rent hikes.

She hopes to work with Haymill’s other councillors on the town’s housing squeeze.

The Liberal Democrats' nominee is Gary Griffin of Victoria Road.

The 62-year-old says he will fight Boundary Commission England’s proposals to move parts of Slough into the Windsor constituency.

“I’m shocked that local Conservatives failed to oppose these proposals,” he added.

The Age Concern volunteer also opposes SBC's increases in sports pitch charges and wants a better funded bus service.

He added: "Why can Slough's Labour council find the money for unwanted traffic schemes, including along the A4, and then cut bus services?"

Independent candidate Paul Janik, of Long Readings Lane, said: "We really need a person who's totally committed to Slough and doesn't have any outside interests."

“We have to look at Slough’s people’s needs before looking at anyone else’s," added the 70-year-old.

"We're actually full up, we can't actually deal with our own homeless."

He also wants SBC to improve its transparency and to reveal more about former chief executive Ruth Bagley’s resignation last year.

In 2010 Mr Janik received a three-year conditional discharge and three-year restraining order at Reading Magistrates' Court for harassing Ms Bagley and SBC communications manager Kate Pratt between 2010 and 2012.

When asked about this he said: "I can't see the relevance of it," before accusing the Express of running a 'smear campaign' against him.