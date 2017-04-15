Nature detectives taken on clue hunting tour through Herschel Park

Youngsters and their families went on a clue hunting adventure around Herschel Park on Wednesday as they used Sherlock Holmes methods to learn about nature.

The nature detective day saw about 20 people being guided through the park by nature expert Trevor Smith.

Families were fed clues as they solved conundrums including the mystery of the Curly Wurly bird, which made families study the patterns on the feathers of mallards.

The mystery of the lost dragon was a precursor to upcoming pond-dipping events at the park this summer, where children will learn about the life cycle of dragonflies.

Trevor said: "We've had a brilliant afternoon, it's been hot and sunny.

"We found lots of beautiful things. We found a very friendly kestrel that sat on a tree."

Trevor said his tour gives people the chance to see things in nature they would not otherwise notice.

"It was nice to introduce them to things that have been right under their noses," he added.

He praised the knowledge of some of the youngsters, calling them 'scientists of the future'.

Contact park management officer Ian Judd on 07771 973035 or ian.judd@slough.gov.uk for details on similar events.