In pictures: Police take on youngsters in friendly football match

A youth worker 'broke down barriers' by organising a football match between youngsters from across the borough and Thames Valley Police officers on Monday.

Paul Barzey, a senior youth worker at the Britwell Youth and Community Project, invited about 18 youngsters aged 13 to 19 and 14 police staff to play in a field by the Britwell Estate.

He said for many years he has organised matches between police and various communities but said Monday's match was one of the biggest.

Officers played against youngsters from Britwell, Wexham and from Chalvey's Roma community.

He said: "I've had an email from the police officers who said it was the best one they've done so far.

"I hoped that by bringing the youth and police together a better relationship between the two could be developed.

"It's about breaking down barriers really."

Officers have said want the event to be held twice a year.

The Britwell Youth and Community Project is based in Wentworth Avenue.

For details on its activities contact paula.murphy@britwellyouthproject.org.uk or 01753 526802.