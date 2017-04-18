Super cars roll into Slough High Street to celebrate release of Fast & Furious 8

Super cars worth thousands of pounds were displayed in Slough High Street to promote the release of the latest film in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Empire Cinema, based in the Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre, teamed up with M8trk Events and the Horton-based R&W Motor Company for the two-day event at the weekend.

Petrol heads got a chance to see flash cars including a Ferrari 458 Italia worth more than £150,000 and a Liberty Walk Lamborghini Aventador worth £500,000.

Stoke Poges resident Mo Tariq, founder of M8trk Events, said: “I was born and bred in Slough and worked my way up from a very poor background and this is a chance to give something back.

“It’s one thing seeing these sorts of cars in films but to see them up close is a different thing all together.”

Fast & Furious 8 is now available to view at Empire Slough.