Councillors help out at Slough homeless charity in memory of colleague

Slough borough councillors gave back in memory of friend and colleague Darren Morris who passed away in February.

The 48-year-old had served as a Conservative councillor for Haymill and Lynch Hill since May 2015 and died of a heart attack at his home in Wavell Gardens on February 23.

The former chef passionately campaigned to tackle homelessness in Slough and on Saturday councillors spent a morning lending a hand at Slough Homeless Our Concern (SHOC) in Burlington Avenue.

They were joined by Darren’s children Dylan Morris and Stephanie Arnell.

Stephanie, 21, said: “I think it is a good that they [the councillors] are all coming together in my dad’s memory to give people that extra help and continue his work.”

She said working with the homeless was something her stepdad did and she would like to start volunteering at SHOC more often.

Darren’s wife Tracey was not there but Stephanie added: “She is really happy that I want to go along in memory of dad and on behalf of her.”

As well as serving up a roast chicken lunch for about 40 people, the councillors clubbed together to donate £200 worth of high quality sleeping bags to SHOC.

Conservative group leader Cllr Wal Chahal (Con, Upton) said the plan is to help out at the charity once a year now.

“It was something he [Darren] was very passionate about and he wanted to do what he could,” said Cllr Chahal.

“For some people this will be their only meal for the day.”