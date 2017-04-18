Firefighters rescue trapped driver following lorry crash in Bath Road

A lorry driver had to be cut free from his vehicle following a crash in Slough this morning (Tuesday).

Firefighters were called to the scene in Bath Road at about 9.15am after two lorries collided.

They had to use hydraulic cutting equipment to free one of the drivers who was trapped by the dashboard.

Police and ambulance crews also attended the scene and the injured man was taken to hospital for treatment for suspected spinal and lower leg injuries.

Two pumps from Slough attended and stayed on the scene for about an hour and a half.