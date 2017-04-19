More than 80 per cent of Slough pupils get places at first choice primary schools

More than 80 per cent of children applying for primary schools in Slough have secured their family’s first choice place, Slough Borough Council has announced.

Yesterday (Tuesday) was National Offer Day, when parents across the country find out which schools their children will head to in September.

Every child who applied for a primary school place in Slough was successful.

A total of 96 per cent of Slough applicants will go to one of their preferred schools. Out of those, 84 per cent have been offered their first choice.

Slough Borough Council's commissioner for education and children’s services, Cllr Sabia Hussain (Lab, Central), said: "We are delighted that such a high number of children have been offered a place at a school of their choice, with so many being offered their first preference.

"The council is continuing to respond to unprecedented demand for primary school places, investing over £22 million in primary school expansion projects, which will create 840 additional primary school places across the borough."

This year Slough received 2,402 applications for primary school places compared to 2,397 in 2016.

School admissions information can be found here.