Slough Town's Arbour Park presented football ground award by Groundtastic magazine

A trophy praising Slough Town FC’s new Arbour Park community sports facility as the country’s best non-league football ground for this year was presented on Wednesday.

The Stoke Road ground was given the title by football magazine Groundtastic, which presented the prize to members of the club.

The trophy was also celebrated by developers Slough Urban Renewal (SUR) – a partnership between Slough Borough Council (SBC) and Morgan Sindall Investments Ltd.

The £8.4million facility is one of a series of projects being undertaken by SUR in the town.

The second phase of construction, which will provide more space for spectators and disabled fans is expected to be completed in the summer.

SBC leader Cllr Sohail Munawar (Lab, Elliman) said: “It’s fantastic news that Arbour Park has been recognised.

“It’s a tremendous asset for our community.”